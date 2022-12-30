Most Poles believe Ukraine war is a threat to national security – poll

More than three out of four Poles feel that the war in Ukraine threatens Poland’s security, a new survey has found.

According to the CBOS poll, 78 percent of the respondents said that the war endangered the country’s security (up 3 percentage points compared to last year), while 16 percent felt the opposite.

Moreover, 29 percent believed the war would spread to other countries (up 1 pp), and 43 percent said it would not escalate (up 1 pp).

In the opinion of 73 percent of those surveyed, Poland could depend upon its allies to help defend the country’s borders, while 20 percent said they were not so sure this would happen.

CBOS also asked the respondents if Poland should accept Ukrainian refugees from areas affected by the war. Twenty-six percent of the surveyed said “definitely yes”, 53 percent “rather yes”, 4 percent “definitely not” and 11 percent indicated “rather not”.

Those surveyed were also asked if the support that Poland was providing to the refugees was satisfactory. Sixty-four percent (a drop of 1 pp) noted it was “adequate”, 3 percent said it was “more than enough” (up from 26 percent to 29 percent) and another 3 percent said it was “too little”.

The CBOS poll was carried out from November 29 to December 11 on a random sample of 1018 Poles.