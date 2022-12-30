Deposed leader Suu Kyi’s secretive Myanmar trials end with 7 more years of jail

A court in junta-ruled Myanmar on Friday convicted deposed leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi on five counts of corruption and put her behind bars for seven more years, an informed source said, in a finale of a marathon of trials condemned internationally as a sham, Reuters reported.

Arrested during a coup in February 2021, Suu Kyi was found guilty, in a closed-door court session, of offences relating to her lease and use of a helicopter while Myanmar’s de facto leader, said a source, who has knowledge of her trials.

Awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought in 1990, and the Nobel Peace Prize one year later, Suu Kyi is recognised for her decades-long campaign for democracy in Myanmar. Oxford-educated Suu Kyi has spent much of her political life in detention under military governments.

With Friday’s verdict, her sentence of at least 26 years handed down since December last year has been even further extended to at least 33 years.

As reported by Reuters, which based its knowledge on an anonymous source, Suu Kyi is in good health.

Opposition finds the accusations “absurd”

Suu Kyi and her government managed to lead Myanmar for five years from 2015 in a period of tentative democracy that followed the demise of the 49-year military rule. The junta, however, fought back and regained control early last year to prevent her government from beginning a second term. To justify the intervention, the military accused Suu Kyi and her people of ignoring irregularities in an election her party won.

Since December last year, the democratic leader has been convicted of breaking COVID-19 restrictions while campaigning, illegally owning radio equipment, incitement, breaching a state secrets law and trying to influence the country’s election commission.

Those accusations have been dismissed by Suu Kyi as “absurd”.

Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government, a broad alliance of anti-junta groups, said judges in “kangaroo courts” were making decisions without evidence and based on lies.

“We demand immediate unconditional release of Aung San Suu Kyi… and all political prisoners,” its spokesperson Kyaw Zaw stressed.

Western countries have dismissed the litigations as kangaroo courts designed to keep the junta’s biggest threat at bay amid widespread domestic resistance to its rule.

Last week, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution calling for the junta to end hostilities and release all political detainees, including Suu Kyi.

It remains unclear where she will serve her sentences.