NATO Sec Gen calls for more military aid to Ukraine

The Alliance member states have to supply more weapons to Ukraine, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with the German news agency DPA on Friday.

“I call on allies to do more. It is in all our security interests to make sure Ukraine prevails and Putin does not win,” Stoltenberg told DPA.

He said it was perhaps even more important that Ukraine receive enough ammunition for the systems already in place, adding that the need for ammunition and spare parts was “enormous”.

The fastest way to peace

Furthermore, Stoltenberg told DPA that military support for Ukraine was the fastest way to peace.

“We know that most wars end at the negotiating table – probably this war too – but we know that what Ukraine can achieve in these negotiations depends inextricably on the military situation,” he said.

🆕📹“President Putin is trying to weaponise winter… But we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down."

@jensstoltenberg outlines #NATO's unwavering support for #Ukraine 🇺🇦- including fuel & generators – at the Bucharest 🇷🇴 #ForMin pic.twitter.com/yBT1TKkciy

— Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) November 29, 2022

Ask and you shall receive



Earlier in December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressing a group of Western leaders, asked for a wide range of weapons and air defence systems to help efforts to counter the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, the U.S. announced nearly USD 2 bn in additional military aid, including the Patriot Air Defense System, which offers protection against aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles.

So far the 11-month war has killed more than 100 thousand people, driven millions from their homes, left cities in ruins and shaken the global economy, driving up energy and food prices.