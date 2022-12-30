Media personality Andrew Tate detained in Romania over human trafficking case

Romanian prosecutors said on Thursday they have detained divisive internet personality and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

Tate, banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech, and his brother Tristan were detained alongside two Romanian suspects, prosecutors from the anti-organised-crime unit said in a statement after raiding their properties in Bucharest.

The Tate brothers have been under criminal investigation since April.



They declined to comment but their lawyer confirmed they had been detained.

Sexual exploitation business

“The four suspects … appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors added that they had found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.

In turn, Tate, notorious for his bizarre remarks, has said women are partially responsible for being raped and that they belong to men.