New Year’s Eve spending slightly up this year

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The average Pole planned to spend PLN 195 (EUR 41.50) on this New Year’s Eve, up 5 percent on last year.

In a Quality Watch survey for debt registry BIG InfoMonitor, 24 percent said they would not spend any additional money on New Year’s Eve and the figure was 7 percent higher than last year.

Five percent of Poles said they would go out to celebrate New Year and 4 percent would travel.

Most Poles, 87 percent, said they would spend the night at home, including 66 percent alone or with household members, and 21 percent said they would be visited by friends and family or would go to see them.

Quality Watch carried out the survey on a sample of 1,042 adult Poles from December 9 to 12, 2022.