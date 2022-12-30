Mandatory wearing of masks in hospitals extended until March 2023

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Regulations enforcing the mandatory wearing of masks in hospitals and pharmacies will be extended to March 31, next year.

The extension of the current restrictions comes owing to a rise in the number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections.

Speaking in November on the subject Adam Niedzielski, the health minister, said masks reduce the transmission of diseases, not only of Covid-19, but also influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).