Mandatory wearing of masks in hospitals extended until March 2023

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Regulations enforcing the mandatory wearing of masks in hospitals and pharmacies will be extended to March 31, next year.

The extension of the current restrictions comes owing to a rise in the number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections.

Speaking in November on the subject Adam Niedzielski, the health minister, said masks reduce the transmission of diseases, not only of Covid-19, but also influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).


