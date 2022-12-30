Russia’s been backfilling its contract for gas into China, India and elsewhere: expert

While it is true that Russia has been squandering hundreds of millions of dollars firing missiles at targets in Ukraine, TVP World’s guest Frank Ledwidge, a senior fellow at the University of Portsmouth, stressed that Moscow has also earned a similar amount in gas only thanks to its export of the resource under a contract it “backfilled into China, India and other parts of the world.”
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69