President Biden signs USD 1.6 trillion omnibus bill into law

United States President Joe Biden signed a USD 1.66 trillion bill funding the U.S. government for the 2023 fiscal year, the White House said in a statement. The bill also includes USD 44.9 bn in new emergency U.S. aid towards Ukraine.

Biden signed the bill, which was passed by Congress last week while vacationing on the Caribbean island of St. Croix.

The legislation includes record military funding, emergency aid to Ukraine, more aid for students with disabilities, additional funding to protect workers’ rights, more job-training resources, as well as more affordable housing for families, veterans and those fleeing domestic violence.

The 4,000-plus page bill passed through the Senate on a bipartisan vote of 68-29, with the support of 18 of the 50 Senate Republicans. It passed the House of Representatives on a largely party-line vote of 225-201.

Today, I signed the bipartisan omnibus bill, ending a year of historic progress.

It’ll invest in medical research, safety, veteran health care, disaster recovery, VAWA funding – and gets crucial assistance to Ukraine.

Looking forward to more in 2023. pic.twitter.com/KTI1R9qMij

— President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2022