Christmas blizzard death toll in U.S. rises to 61

The death toll from the blizzard that swept through the U.S. on Christmas has been pushed up to 61, according to AFP.

Two more bodies were found in the state of New York where the snowstorm caused the gravest damage. As many as 39 people perished in the element there with the largest number of fatalities reported in the city of Buffalo located near the border with Canada.

A total of 17 citizens of Buffalo died on the streets, 11 in their houses. Four people froze in their cars. In the case of three people, rescuers were unable to reach them on time to provide help.

The authorities of the state of New York said that access to energy has been restored for all residents. As the temperature rises and snow melts, concerns about flooding in the region arise.

PhD Michał Marosz, a climatologist at the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management, told Polish Radio that the reason behind the blizzard lay in the dynamics of the atmosphere.

“A powerful system of low pressure came about… which led to a violent inflow of cold air from the north,” he said. “For a couple of days, subzero air temperatures were recorded coupled with powerful snowfall. Currently, the advection that dominates in the U.S. is an inflow of air from the south, from the Gulf of Mexico. The temperatures are well above zero now.”

“The question is,” he stressed, “whether we won’t be waking up to another disaster, this time that of a flood, soon enough.”