Rock Rachon 29.12

To discuss the air campaign in the war that Russia has been waging on Ukraine since Feb. 24 Michał Rachoń invited an expert in the field of Air Power, Lieutenant General David A. Deptula (ret.). The general spoke about Russian strategies, why they have been dominating the skies above Ukraine and why the Ukrainian pilots should receive western combat aircraft.

Furthermore, the episode discussed the role of drones in the war in Ukraine and their possible future capabilities. General Deptula also spoke about the new B-21 „Raider” USAF strategic bomber and why it will change the face of air conflict.