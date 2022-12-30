LIVE: Day 310 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Residents of the Ukrainian capital

Kyiv were urged to head to air raid shelters early Friday, with

one official saying an attack by drones was underway, a day

after Russia carried out the biggest aerial assault since it

started the war in February.

07:20 CET



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a video

address on Thursday night, said air commands in central,

southern, eastern and western Ukraine repelled 54 Russian

missiles and 11 drones on Thursday. Officials had earlier said

more than 120 missiles were fired during Thursday’s assault.

More than 18 residential buildings and 10 critical

infrastructure installations were destroyed in the latest

attacks.