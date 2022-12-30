LIVE: Day 310 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Residents of the Ukrainian capital
Kyiv were urged to head to air raid shelters early Friday, with
one official saying an attack by drones was underway, a day
after Russia carried out the biggest aerial assault since it
started the war in February.
07:20 CET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a video
address on Thursday night, said air commands in central,
southern, eastern and western Ukraine repelled 54 Russian
missiles and 11 drones on Thursday. Officials had earlier said
more than 120 missiles were fired during Thursday’s assault.
More than 18 residential buildings and 10 critical
infrastructure installations were destroyed in the latest
attacks.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69