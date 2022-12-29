Ukraine races against Russia to be better prepared for winter offensive: expert

The massive Russian missile strike that hit major Ukrainian cities on Thursday is, as TVP World’s guest Brent Sadler, associate for naval warfare and high technology at The Heritage Foundation, put it, “part of psychological effort to wear down the will of the Ukrainian people to fight the Russian aggression” ahead of a potential winter offensive “that both sides appear to be preparing for.”
