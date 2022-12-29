Bulgaria protests to Russia after journalist Grozev put on wanted list

The introduction of Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev into Russia’s wanted list elicited Bulgaria’s protest with its prime minister criticising the move as an intimidatory tactic designed to muzzle free speech.

Grozev, chief investigator on Russia for the Bellingcat news outlet, is “wanted under an article of the Criminal Code,” according to information published on Russia’s interior ministry website this week.

A general comment: I have no idea on what grounds the Kremlin has put me on its "wanted list", thus I cannot provide any comments at this time. In a way it doesn't matter – for years they've made it clear they are scared of our work and would stop at nothing to make it go away. https://t.co/fd4Evbd7gJ

— Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) December 26, 2022

Bulgaria would demand full information from Russia on why Grozev had been put on the list, Interim PM Galab Donev said, calling the act “unacceptable.”

“It represents an attack on freedom of speech and an attempt to intimidate a Bulgarian citizen,” Donev told reporters.

The move prompted Bulgaria’s foreign ministry to summon Russia’s ambassador to Sofia, Eleonora Mitrofanova.

Moscow was enraged by Grozev and his investigations into the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and the downing of the MH17 passenger plane over eastern Ukraine.

Russia has washed its hands of any of those attacks.

Keeping his whereabouts confidential for security reasons, Grozev felt adding him to the wanted list might be a preventive move aimed at curtailing other journalists’ ambitions to scrutinize what is happening in Russia.

“For years they’ve made it clear they are scared of our work and would stop at nothing to make it go away,” he said in a tweet.

Russian ambassador says she doesn't know why I am on Russia's "Wanted" list, but that "we won't chase him around the world, and this just means that one more time we are telling him he's not wanted here".

So.. they "want" me, to tell me they not "want" me?https://t.co/wmedq5CHXo

— Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) December 29, 2022

In his recent reports, Grozev has been focusing on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Wagner Group – notably on how its members called the Russian Ministry of Defence’s chief of staff a “faggot” and “the devil”.

On the same day Wagnerites put out the video calling the MoD's chief of staff a "faggot" and "the devil", Prigozhin arrived to Bakhmut to show that he, unlike Gerassimov, is brave and caring. https://t.co/57UoCv8KOz pic.twitter.com/5jtWR3w47P

— Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) December 26, 2022

But for the most part, Grozev “focuses on security threats, extra-territorial clandestine operations, and the weaponisation of information”, according to Bellingcat’s website.

The journalist, speaking to the Bulgarian NOVA TV channel from an undisclosed location on Wednesday, said he was afraid for his life and that someone on their own initiative may want to do “a favour to the Kremlin” and attempt to eliminate or abduct him.

Having said that Bulgaria should ask Russia’s interior ministry why Grozev was put on the list, Ambassador Mitrofanova stressed that while he was no longer welcome in Russia, it “does not mean that someone will search for him around the world.”

To this Grozev replied, in a grim and yet humoristic way, that “they ‘want’ me, to tell me they not ‘want’ me”.

On the same day Wagnerites put out the video calling the MoD's chief of staff a "faggot" and "the devil", Prigozhin arrived to Bakhmut to show that he, unlike Gerassimov, is brave and caring. https://t.co/57UoCv8KOz pic.twitter.com/5jtWR3w47P

— Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) December 26, 2022

The journalist added that he has been offered help by the Netherlands, Sweden, Estonia and Austria, where he has been living in recent years. Now his list of helpful countries would be enlarged with Bulgaria whose presidential office has said Sofia was also taking steps to ensure his security.