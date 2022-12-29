Chinese jet comes dangerously close to U.S. military aircraft: report

A Chinese military plane came within 20 feet (6 metres) of the nose of a U.S. air force aircraft in the contested South China Sea last week and forced it to take evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision in international airspace, the U.S. military reported on Thursday.

The close encounter, which took place on December 21, followed what the United States has called a recent trend of increasingly dangerous behaviour by Chinese military aircraft.

“We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law,” the U.S. military said in a statement.

In the past, China has said that the United States sending ships and aircraft into the South China Sea “is not good for peace.” U.S. military planes and ships routinely carry out surveillance operations and travel through the region.

China claims vast swathes of the South China Sea that overlap with the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines. Trillions of dollars in trade flow every year through the waterway, which also contains rich fishing grounds and gas fields.