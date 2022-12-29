Brazilian football ‘King’, Pelé, dies at 82

Pelé, the legendary Brazillian footballer whom his compatriots dubbed “O Rei” (The King), passed away on Thursday, December 29, at the age of 82. Of humble origins, he became a globally recognised icon of the sport and helped put Brazil on the football map of the world.

Pelé was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Três Corações in the state of Minas Gerais, on October 23, 1940. His father, João Ramos do Nascimento was also a footballer, who went by the nickname Dondinho.

There are varying stories about the origin of Pelé’s nickname, which would eventually become his mononym. What is known is that it first stuck to him at school. Initially, he was less than thrilled.

“I [fought] in college with the kids because ‘No, my name is Edson’, they called me ‘Pelé’, I got two days suspended, then everybody at school, all the kids started calling me Pelé,” he recounted years later, reminiscing on how he hated being called that. But eventually, it grew on him, and he came to believe that “God gave to me a short name, easy to pronounce, in any language you can remember: Pelé, because my name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, this is hard to remember, you know, and then today I love Pelé.”

Do Nascimento senior was the one that infected the young boy with his love for football and became his first coach and mentor. Pelé recollected the finals of the 1950 World Cup when Brazil lost in the final game to Uruguay.

“My father used to say ‘oh, men should be strong, men don’t cry’. Then I saw my father cry when Brazil lost the game,” the future football star recounted. “Then I told him, ‘father, don’t worry, I’m gonna win the World Cup for you, don’t worry’.”

He was nine years old at the time. But eight years later, still several months before he turned 18, he was on the team that won Brazil’s first world cup.

But it did not come easy. His father taught him how to play, but Pelé could not afford a proper football and usually played with either a sock stuffed with newspaper or a grapefruit. He would later re-enact that in the 1981 “Escape to Victory”, a war film where he acted as a Brazilian soldier recruited into a POW football team that is forced to play against a German team during WWII. One of his fellow co-stars (other than Sir Michael Caine and Sylvester Stallone) was Polish football legend, Kazimierz Deyna.

Before becoming a professional footballer, Pelé earned extra money by working in tea shops as a servant. Then he got his first break: in 1956 he was signed up by the São Paulo-based Santos FC, a club he would remain in for 19 seasons, and in 1957 season he played for the team for the first time. In that same season, at just the age of just 16, he became the league’s top scorer. Just ten months after turning professional, he was called up to the Brazilian national team, which was going to Sweden for the 1958 World Cup. At the time he was the youngest player to appear in the World Cup.

He almost did not get to play due to a knee injury, but his teammates insisted the coach put Pelé in the line-up. And Brazil beat France in the semi-final game. With Brazil already in the lead, Pelé scored his third goal in the game for Brazil and took his team to the finals; at the same time, he became the youngest player in World Cup history to score a hat-trick. Then, in the final game against Sweden, he scored two goals in a game that ended with a 5-2 win for the South Americans. That was the first time Brazil won the World Cup.

The 1958 Cup was also when he first began playing with number 10 on the jersey, which would become his hallmark. It was by pure chance: the leaders of the Brazilian football federation neglected to allocate the numbers to the players, and the number was chosen for Pelé by FIFA officials. He played as #10 for the rest of his career.

Pelé’s impressive feats at the World Cup got wealthy European clubs interested in signing him up. So much so, that in 1961 the Brazillian government declared him an “official national treasure”, to prevent his transfer to a club outside the country.

Pelé went on to play in the 1962 World Cup in Chile, but an injury during a group-stage game against Czechoslovakia eliminated him for the remainder of the event. Although Brazil did ultimately win the cup (defeating Czechoslovakia, no less), Pelé’s contribution went without official recognition: prior to the regulations being changed in 1978, only team members who played in the final game were entitled to receive a medal, not the entire squad. Pelé retroactively received his medal for the 1962 World Cup only in 2007.

Pelé returned to the pitch after his injury and during the 1962 Intercontinental Cup’s second game against Lisbon’s Benfica (Santos won the first game 3-2), he gave what is considered one of his best performances: he scored a hat-trick, and the game ended with Santos winning 5-2 against Benefica on the latter’s home turf.

Pelé’s 1966 World Cup appearance was the first time a player ever scored in three successive World Cups. But recognising him for the threat he posed, Pelé opponents played dirty. He was persistently fouled during the game against Bulgaria (Brazil won nonetheless), which eliminated him from the game against Hungary (Hungary won). In the game against Portugal, Pelé was injured in what many now recognise as a foul that would warrant the offending player being sent off the pitch. That did not happen, and as substitutes during the game were not allowed at that point, even in case of injuries, Pelé limped through the rest of the game so that the Portuguese would not gain an advantage in numbers. But Portugal ultimately won 3-1 and the 1968 World Cup in England marked the one and only time that Brazil was eliminated following the group stage with Pelé on the roster. And the only time Pelé played in the World Cup and when Brazil did not win the Cup.

Due to these experiences, he vowed never to play at the World Cup again. But in 1969, the national team came calling at his door again, asking that he joins the 1970 squad.

Pelé delivered, as always. It seemed almost inevitable that with Pelé, the Cup could not elude Brazil. He scored the 100th World Cup goal for his country during the final game against Italy. He scored two goals in that game and assisted with the other two, for a total of 4-1 for Brazil. Pelé received the Golden Ball as the player of the tournament, and Brazil got to keep the Jules Rimet Trophy.

The Jules Rimet Trophy was the original World Cup, and as per Jules Rimet’s instructions, who funded it back in 1930, the first team to win three titles got to keep it. The World Cup trophy that we know now was designed as a replacement. Only three national teams achieved the feat of winning the title of World Champions thrice since, and both only very recently: Germany in 2014, and Argentina in 2022.

In 1974, Pelé semi-retired from Brazillian football (after 19 seasons with the Santos), although he would occasionally reappear for Santos’ official matches. But the best player in the world could not be kept away from the pitch for long. He was signed up to play for the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League (NASL) for the 1975 season. Although association football (soccer) still remains way behind in popularity compared to such sports as American football, baseball, and hockey in the U.S., Pelé’s status as a worldwide star definitely attracted the attention of the nation’s audience.

Pelé final game in his career was an exhibition match between the New York Cosmos and São Paulo’s Santos FC, played on October 1, 1977. Pelé played the first half with the Cosmos, and the second with Santos: the Cosmos won 2-1, with one of the winning goals scored by Pelé. The skies opened and it began to pour during the second half.

“Even the sky was crying”, one Brazillian newspaper wrote the following day.

Pelé’s status as the most iconic football player of his era was cemented. It would not be until Diego Maradona of Argentina that a player would come to match his fame, and that came several years after his retirement.

During his career, Pelé’s impact was so big, that in In 1969, the two factions involved in the Nigerian Civil War agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire, just so that they could watch Santos and Pelé play an exhibition game in Lagos (the game was a draw, Pelé scored both goals for Santos against the local team).

Pelé’s iconic status endured beyond his retirement. In 1994, he was appointed a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador. In 1995 the Brazilian government appointed him the Minister of Sport (the first ever, and the last one – before the post was folded into the Ministry of Tourism).

But Pelé’s health began to fail him. In 2012, he underwent a hip operation, and in late 2021, he had surgery to remove a colon tumour. His health continued to deteriorate, and another tumour was located; attempts at treatment were made, but the doctors have been, from early on, wary about the prospects of Pelé’s recovery.

Prior to his death, on June 1, 2022, Pelé published an open letter to the dictator of Russia, Vladimir Putin, on his Instagram account:

“Today [Ukraine vs Scotland qualifier] Ukraine tries to forget, at least for 90 minutes, the tragedy that still engulfs their country,” Pelé appealed. “I want to use today’s match as an opportunity to make a request: stop the invasion. There is absolutely no justification for this continued violence.”

“This conflict is wicked, unjustifiable and brings nothing but pain, fear, terror and anguish… Wars only exist to separate nations, and there’s no ideology that justifies projectile missiles burying the dreams of children, ruining families and killing the innocent.” he pleaded

“The power to stop this conflict is in your hands. The same ones I shook in Moscow, at our last meeting in 2017,” Pelé wrote.

Yet his pleas remain unheeded.

Edson “Pelé” Arantes do Nascimento died at the age of 82 surrounded by his loved ones.