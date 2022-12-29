Syrian-Turkish talks in Moscow on Kurdish militants mark thawing ties

Border security and Türkiye acting jointly with Syria against Kurdish militants were some of the issues being discussed during the landmark talks held in Moscow between Syrian and Turkish defence ministers, according to a senior Turkish official, and the meeting underlined thawing ties between the foes.

A major volte-face is how one could describe Wednesday’s meeting between Türkiye and Syria – two parties that stood at opposing ends of the frontline in the Syrian Civil War that had started in march 2011. As part of the war theatre, Türkiye was backing President Bashar al-Assad’s opponents and sending troops into the north of the country – an area with Kurdish territorial pockets. The meeting in Moscow is also the first where Turkish and Syrian high-ranking officials sit side by side since the outbreak of the conflict.

Now opinions are that the rapprochement, brokered by Syrian dictator Assad’s tyrannical protector Vladimir Putin, could reshape the drawn-out bloody war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and torn Syria asunder. However, obstacles include the fate of Türkiye-backed rebel fighters and that of millions of civilians, many of whom fled to the Turkish border to escape Assad’s rule.

“Positive” is how a Turkish official described the meeting.

The Syrian defence ministry’s statement spoke of the encounter in similar tones. The meeting was also attended by the Russian defence minister and the Syrian and Turkish intelligence chiefs, who have met repeatedly in recent months.

According to sources cited by the pro-Syrian government newspaper Al-Watan, the defence ministers’ meeting would not have happened “if matters had not been moving in an acceptable way and according to what Damascus wanted” during previous meetings.

For its part, the Syrian state news agency SANA’s correspondent said the sides discussed “efforts to combat terrorism, the situation in Syria, and the question of refugees” at the meeting.

Türkiye hosts at least 3.7 million Syrian refugees.

The three ministers affirmed “the importance of continuing the joint dialogue for the sake of stability of the situation in Syria and the region”, SANA added.

“It was discussed how the Turkish side can act jointly against terrorist organizations such as [the Kurdish] YPG and Daesh in order to ensure the territorial integrity of Syria and the fight against terrorism,” a Turkish official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. “It was emphasised that Türkiye’s priority is border security.”

Kurds are concerned

The Kurdish reception of the meeting was unenthusiastic with Badran Jia Kurd, a senior official in the Kurdish-led autonomous administration of northern Syria, sharing his expectations that “a new phase of deals and plans… hostile to the interests of Syrians” were to be brought forth by the meetings.

Speaking to Reuters, he said this would “strike the gains made by our people in northern and eastern Syria”.

The YPG, a Syrian Kurdish armed group which established autonomy over much of the north as the war began in 2011, has been targeted by Türkiye in three incursions into northern Syria.

Due to ties to the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is considered by many countries a terrorist organisation, the YPG is seen in Türkiye’s lens as a national security threat. Ankara has been threatening another incursion since a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul last month. These plans have been objected to by both Russia and the United States, which has partnered with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in fighting Islamic State in Syria.

Apart from occasional clashes, the YPG and Damascus have largely steered clear of each other’s way throughout the war and have shared enemies, including Türkiye-backed groups.

Damascus, however, opposes Kurdish autonomy demands, and talks for a political settlement have made no progress.