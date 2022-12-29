Warsaw’s Saxon Palace was destroyed by Nazi Germans 78 years ago

On this day, back in 1944, the Germans razed the Saxon Palace, one of the most distinctive buildings of pre-war Warsaw, to the ground. Back in 2021, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed an act for its reconstruction.

Originally built in the 17th century, the Saski (Saxon) Palace took its name from the Saxon dynasty of Poland’s kings.

On December 27th 1944, the Germans began blowing up the Saxon Palace in Warsaw.

This plan by the German authorities, after the Warsaw Uprising aimed to completely obliterate Warsaw, the Polish capital, and remove it from the map of Europe. pic.twitter.com/x9TSElfcoI

— Edward Reid – Polish History 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@AgainstRevisio1) December 28, 2022

Having been abandoned by Poland’s royalty back in the 18th century, the imposing edifice served a variety of purposes until WWII, when it was lamentably obliterated by Nazi German forces almost in its entirety, with only vestiges of the structure being left intact.

One of those fragments would later become the iconic monument now known as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which continues to serve as an important memorial site during annual national ceremonies.

Although long gone from Warsaw’s landscape, the edifice continued to fuel the imagination of architects and historians alike, with many hoping that the monumental palace could one day be reborn in a symbolic effort to bridge the gap between modern-day Poland and the halcyon days of the interwar era.

The Saxon Palace was one of Warsaw landmarks and the place where symbolic Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was located.

On 29 December 1944, the Germans set off the last explosive charges and completed the destruction of the Palace. pic.twitter.com/b9QJYmvD6p

— Institute of National Remembrance (@ipngovpl_eng) December 29, 2022

In the early 2000s, Warsaw’s mayor Lech Kaczyński, who would later serve as Poland’s President before his untimely death in the 2010 Smoleńsk air tragedy, agreed to a reconstruction plan, with a hefty PLN 200 million (then EUR 46 million) being allocated to accomplish the task. The plan called for the palace to be complete by 2010, with the building expected to serve as the new city hall.

Poland sends war reparations diplomatic note to EU, NATO, CoE countries

Poland has sent a diplomatic note on its war reparations claim against Germany to all countries of the EU, NATO and the Council of Europe, a deputy…

see more

As works progressed, conservation experts unearthed remnants of the palace cellar and foundations, hitherto concealed beneath the surface of the largely empty Piłsudski Square. However, in 2008 the new Warsaw mayor Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz canned the project, citing budget constraints.

Rather surprisingly, the remnants of the palace ended up being buried beneath the ground once again and seemed to remain almost forgotten, save for a group of enthusiasts who continued to campaign for the revival of the long-lost historical building, forming the “Saski 2018” society to ensure the dreams of revival finally becoming a reality.

The new undertaking

Polish President Andrzej Duda back in 2021 signed an act for the reconstruction of the palace.

The act was his own legislative initiative, which he announced back on November 11, 2018, the 100th anniversary of Poland regaining its independence.

It had been estimated that the project could cost up to EUR 331 mln.

“This is the last stage of the reconstruction of Warsaw after the hecatomb of WWII, and at the same time a symbol of our steadfastness and a message for future generations,” Piotr Gliński, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and National Heritage, said in 2021, commenting on the matter.

Asked why the idea of ​​restoring the palace is so important, he stated that it is a matter of “Polish identity, our common memory, our cultural and historical heritage.”

The official also pointed out that there are likewise plans to rebuild the Saxon Palace together with the Brühl Palace and three corner tenement houses on the side of Królewska Street in Warsaw. He stated that these three buildings constitute one coherent architectural and urban project, amassing a total of approximately 75,000 square metres between them.

The Minister announced that the architectural appearance of the building would probably fit the interwar period.

Works on the palace began in August.