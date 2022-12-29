Poland’s dispute with EC must end: Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that a dispute with the European Commission that has led to Poland being denied access to billions of euros in post-pandemic recovery funding must come to an end.

Poland is due to receive EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in cheap loans from the EU’s post-pandemic Recovery and Resilience Facility.

However, an unsolved dispute over rule of law has prompted the European Commission (EC) to block Poland’s access to the funds, in the face of the Commission having approved Poland’s National Recovery Plan (KPO) which delineates how the Polish government is to spend the money.

“The dispute with the EC must end,” Morawiecki wrote on social media on Thursday. “There is a true conflict behind Poland’s eastern border while the funds from the National Recovery Plan (KPO) mean more money for the Polish army.”

While there are various ways to end the dispute, both parties have their own preferred options. The EC, for its part, has composed a set of conditions or “milestones” that Poland could meet by reversing or withdrawing changes to the judicial system that Brussels deems subversive to the rule of law.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has made a move to satisfy one of these rule-of-law milestones. On December 13, the party filed a bill in the lower house of parliament, amending a law on the Supreme Court. In line with the draft, all disciplinary issues concerning judges would be resolved by the top administrative court instead of the Supreme Court’s Chamber of Professional Responsibility.

However, this potential concession entailed by the draft has been opposed by Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, the leader of Solidary Poland, a junior member of Poland’s ruling United Right coalition.

Piotr Müller, the government spokesman, told Polish Radio on Thursday that Poland desperately needed the KPO funds.

“We have been striving to get these funds as Poland needs them,” Müller said, adding that the prime minister was bent on obtaining them.

“The funds are significant from the point of view of both the economy and defence,” Müller said, adding that, next year, Poland planned to lay out record amounts on defence equipment.

The spokesman said that as Europe, and Poland with it, is between a geopolitical stone and a hard place coupled with the energy crisis, “it is necessary to choose such solutions which are on the table, and which are beneficial to our country.”