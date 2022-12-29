Poland’s C/A deficit up after Q3 – central bank

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s current account deficit rose to EUR 5.78 billion at the end of Q3 2022, against a revised deficit of EUR 4.42 billion recorded at the end of Q2, according to central bank figures released on Thursday.

Exports of goods in the third quarter of 2022 grew by 24.8 percent year on year, and imports rose by 27.1 percent.

The country recorded a EUR 8.22-billion deficit in primary income and a EUR 687-million deficit in secondary income.