Ukrainians dismatle the statue of Catherine the Great in Odesa

Ukrainians removed the statue of the 18th-century empress of Russia Catherine the Great in the southern city of Odesa on Wednesday night after the regional council passed a resolution to dismantle monuments symbolising the Russian imperial past.

The statue of the city’s founder, which towers over a central square, has been vandalised repeatedly since the February 24 invasion, which prompted many Ukrainians to reject their country’s historical ties to Moscow.

What a pic from @Liberov of dismantling of Odesa monument to Catherine the Great yesterday pic.twitter.com/qoNi2I6t9W

— Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) December 29, 2022

The statue, which is formally known as the Monument to the Founders of Odesa and features likenesses of several other tsarist-era figures, will be relocated to a museum, local media reported.

The flag of Ukraine on the site of the monument to Catherine II dismantled this night in Odesa. Everything coming out of Russia will be erased. pic.twitter.com/AhyTpxn7gf

— Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 29, 2022

Since Moscow’s invasion, Ukrainian authorities have been removing monuments associated with Russia and renamed some streets linked with Russia under a process of “de-russification”.