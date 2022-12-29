Poland’s dispute with EC must end says PM

Rafał Guz/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that a dispute with the European Commission that has led to Poland being denied access to billions of euros in post-pandemic recovery funding must come to an end.

Poland is due to receive EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in cheap loans from the EU’s post-pandemic Recovery and Resilience Facility.

But the European Commission (EC) has blocked Poland’s access to it due to a rule-of-law dispute, despite the fact that the Commission has approved Poland’s National Recovery Plan (KPO), which outlines how the Polish government will spend the money.

The EC has set a number of conditions or “milestones” that Poland could meet by reversing or withdrawing changes to the judicial system Brussels feels undermine the rule of law.

“The dispute with the EC must end,” Morawiecki wrote on social media on Thursday. “There is a true conflict behind Poland’s eastern border while the funds from the National Recovery Plan (KPO) mean more money for the Polish army.”

In a bid to gain access to the funds, on December 13, the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party tabled a bill in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, amending a law on the Supreme Court with a view to satisfying one of the rule-of-law milestones.

The draft proposes that all disciplinary issues concerning judges be settled by the top administrative court instead of the Supreme Court’s Chamber of Professional Responsibility.

The bill, however, has been opposed by Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, the leader of Solidary Poland, a junior member of the Poland’s governing coalition.

Referring to the same subject, Piotr Mueller, the government spokesman, told a Polish Radio programme on Thursday that Poland desperately needed the KPO funds.

“We have been striving to get these funds as Poland needs them,” Mueller said, adding that the prime minister was determined to obtain them.

“The funds are significant from the point of view of both the economy and defence,” Mueller said, adding that, next year, Poland planned to spend record amounts on defence equipment.

Mueller said that as Europe, along with Poland, is in the midst of a difficult geopolitical situation and an energy crisis, so “it is necessary to choose such solutions which are on the table, and which are beneficial to our country.”