Growing number of Polish companies plan lay-offs

The number of Polish firms planning to lay people off has increased sharply, year on year, despite employment standing at a record level, a new study has revealed.

Grant Thornton’s report, published on Thursday, found that in the coming 12 months, employers plan to decrease the number of jobs rather than create new ones.

“The CEOs of only 13 percent of medium and large companies want to increase employment. This is a visible decline from 36 percent a year earlier,” Grant Thornton’s experts wrote.

“The percentage of companies which plan to reduce their workforce has gone up twofold, from 12 to 23 percent,” the report said, adding that, despite the fact, that the condition of the Polish labour market was extremely good in 2022, next year could be difficult.

“The tendency to fire employees is now at its strongest in the 14-year history of the research carried out by Grant Thornton,” the report noted.

According to experts, it is unlikely that Poland’s record low unemployment, which stood at 5.1 percent in October, will be maintained in 2023.

“This would mean that the gradual decrease of unemployment in Poland, which has been visible since 2013, will come to an end,” experts wrote, adding that, on the other hand, the employment rate in Poland’s economy was record high at 6.51 million.

“Even if unemployment goes up by 50 percent, this would mean only a step backwards by three or four years, and not a completely new tragic situation,” a Grant Thornton expert was quoted as saying.

Grant Thornton is an international company providing assurance, tax and advisory services. It has 62,000 employees in 140 countries, including Poland.

The survey was conducted among 10,000 CEOs of medium and large companies worldwide, including 100 in Poland, in the 4th quarter of 2022.