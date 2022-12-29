UK Border Force staff continues new round of strikes

The United Kingdom’s airport Border Force staff waged a new round of strikes on Wednesday, as the government remains adamant in rejecting the union’s demand for higher wages to offset the impact of high inflation. However, despite the strike, disruptions were not as noticeable as military personnel and civil servants took on the tasks of the Border Force.

Immigration officers at multiple British airports, including London’s Heathrow and Gatwick, took part in the strikes. The main demand is higher wages and improved working conditions.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) says high inflation and surging living costs have put tremendous pressure on workers. One union organiser said the promised wage adjustment was far from satisfactory. The union warned that the strike may continue for six months if the government refuses to negotiate.

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the PCS union representing civil servants, says Border Force staff striking today have been 'well supported'.

“I’d say 1.3 to 1.5 (percent of raise) for most of our members, who are struggling to pay. We’ve got people who are really concerned about how they’re going to pay their bills. More and more members have been coming to us for assistance with mental health problems, with financial support issues. So this isn’t something that’s going to be going away. But we’ll negotiate. We want to sit around the table like every other public sector with the government, and they just close the door on us,” said a strike organiser.

The case against Border Force strike

Border Force staff were previously on strike between December 23 to 26. The new round of strikes is expected to last until New Year’s Eve. In response to the strikes, military personnel and civil servants were brought in to cover some of the vacant posts.

According to the British Daily Telegraph, passengers said that they wished for the army to permanently man the borders, as they were doing a better job, running border checkers “quicker than usual”.

The replaceability of the Border Staff personnel brings up the question of whether the raise and better work conditions they are asking for are well deserved.

Furthermore, the latest data indicates that inflation in the UK is still above 10 percent. Some experts suggested that the British government has so far refused to budge due to concerns of further increases in public sector wages pushing inflation higher and causing a wage-price spiral.