Ukraine under constant assault from the air

Ukraine reported a new wave of Russian missile strikes on Thursday morning as air raid sirens blared throughout the country. According to officials, blasts were heard in several cities, including the capital Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia was following an overnight assault by “kamikaze” drones and attacking the country “from different directions” with air- and sea-based cruise missiles.

The air force added that air defence systems could be active throughout the country.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that more than 120 missiles had been fired at Ukraine.

“We’re waiting for further proposals from ‘peacekeepers’ about (a) ‘peaceful settlement,’” Podolyak wrote on Twitter, referring to Russia’s calls for a solution to the war Moscow started on February 24.

29.12.22. 120+ missiles over 🇺🇦 launched by the "evil Russian world" to destroy critical infrastructure & kill civilians en masse. We’re waiting for further proposals from "peacekeepers" about "peaceful settlement", "security guarantees for RF" & undesirability of provocations.

— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) December 29, 2022

Explosions, power cuts and overall damage

The mayors of Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv all reported explosions in their cities and Ukrainian Railways said numerous train lines were delayed as a result of power outages.

#Russian invaders shelled two villages in #Zaporizhzhia region at night.

The rockets destroyed several buildings, damaged a gas pipeline and an electricity line. pic.twitter.com/Z5bdiILyga

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 29, 2022

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram that the capital could experience power cuts and urged residents to charge their devices and stock up on reserves of water.

Power cuts were also announced in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, aimed at minimising potential damage to the energy infrastructure.

Russia has mounted numerous waves of air strikes in recent months on Ukrainian critical infrastructure, leading to emergency and planned power outages.