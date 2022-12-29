You are here
The situation is grave: Father Tasiemski about the former pope’s health

On Wednesday, Pope Francis asked for prayers for former Pope Benedict, saying he is “very sick”. Since then, Benedict’s condition has supposedly stabilised. To talk about the former pope’s health and his merits for the church, TVP World invited Vice-President of the Catholic Information Agency, Father Stanisław Tasiemski onto the programme.


