Israel could attack Iranian nuclear sites in two or three years: Israeli def min

Israel could attack Iranian nuclear sites in two or three years, its defence minister said on Wednesday, in unusually upfront comments about a possible timeline.

As international efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal remain in the doldrums, Iran steps up uranium enrichment – a process with civilian uses that can also eventually generate fuel for nukes. Although Tehran has been denying having any such design, it said it had the capability of creating a nuclear bomb, if it so wished.

To the minds of experts, Iran could potentially up the fissile purity of its uranium to weapons-grade in short order. Building a deliverable warhead, however, would take years, they argue. An Israeli military intelligence general gave a similar estimate this month.

“In two or three years, you may be traversing the skies eastward and taking part in an attack on nuclear sites in Iran,” Defence Minister Benny Gantz told graduating air force cadets in a speech.

Israel has not ruled out attacking its arch-enemy’s nuclear facilities if it finds world powers’ diplomacy with Tehran a dead end. However, some experts were doubtful whether Israel can muster enough military power to deliver lasting damage to distant, dispersed and well-defended Iranian targets.

The Israeli military intelligence forecast for 2023 is that Iran “will continue on its current path of slow progress” in the nuclear realm, according to Israel Hayom daily on Sunday.

“Iran will only change its policies if extreme sanctions are imposed on it; then it could decide to accelerate enrichment to military-grade,” said the report, which a military spokesperson confirmed as citing genuine intelligence assessments.

While it is broadly agreed that Iran does not possess nuclear weaponry, Israel itself reportedly acquired its first in late 1966. Tel Aviv, playing according to its ambiguity policy designed to deter surrounding foes while avoiding provocations that can spur arms races, does not confirm nor denounce having nukes. While Iran is a signatory to the voluntary Non-Proliferation Treaty of 1970, which offers access to civilian nuclear technologies in exchange for the forswearing of nuclear weaponry, Israel is not.