You are here
Home > News > Lukashenka’s regime heavily infiltrated by dissidents: Belarusian journalist

Lukashenka’s regime heavily infiltrated by dissidents: Belarusian journalist

Alyaksandr Lukashenka is seen as Putin’s loyal if mostly useless lapdog. It does not make the life of the oppressed Belarusian people any easier, but they continue to defy the regime whenever they can. TVP World’s guest was Zmicier Mickiewicz, a journalist with Belsat TV, who spoke about how Belarusian resistance to Lukashenka’s dictatorship and how it compares with Russian society.


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top