Lukashenka’s regime heavily infiltrated by dissidents: Belarusian journalist

Alyaksandr Lukashenka is seen as Putin’s loyal if mostly useless lapdog. It does not make the life of the oppressed Belarusian people any easier, but they continue to defy the regime whenever they can. TVP World’s guest was Zmicier Mickiewicz, a journalist with Belsat TV, who spoke about how Belarusian resistance to Lukashenka’s dictatorship and how it compares with Russian society.