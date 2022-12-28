Jamaica reintroduces local states of emergency amid gang violence

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness called to reintroduce states of emergency in eight parishes to maintain control in those areas now dominated by violent gang activity.

On November 15, Prime Minister Holness again introduced states of emergency in 8 parishes. The legal status of those areas allows security services to search buildings and arrest citizens without a court warrant.





“While we have had reasonable success in controlling the number of murders leading up to and during the Christmas season, the threat levels for ongoing gang conflicts … (remain) elevated and extensive in scale,” Jamaica’s Prime Minister told the media.





Antony Anderson, a Police Commissioner said that the Caribbean island noted as much as an average of nearly five murders per day in September.





The previous policy regarding the state of emergency and firearms possession laws have led to violent gang crime decrease. In 2021 there were 1,463 murders in Jamaica, with gang activity responsible for 71 percent of these, according to official data.





In June, the Jamaica Supreme Court ruled that the island’s authorities violated the rights of a citizen who said he was arrested without a clear reason during a state of public emergency and then held in custody for a couple of months without a court order or trial.





Jamaica struggles with the highest murder rates in the Caribbean.