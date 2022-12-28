Ukraine ‘helped the West find itself again’: Zelenskyy

In an annual speech to parliament on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared his country a “global leader” and, praising Ukrainians for helping the West “find itself again”, told lawmakers to remain united in the face of Russia’s invasion.

In the speech that differed from the previous annual ones for it was held behind closed doors owing to Russia’s war, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s military resistance against the Kremlin had rekindled a belief in values across the world.

“Thanks to our unity we achieved that which almost no one in the world believed. Almost no one — except us,” he told lawmakers, his cabinet, other senior officials and the top military brass.

“Our national colours are today an international symbol of courage and indomitability of the whole world,” he elaborated in the 45-minute speech.

With his trademark rasping voice, the 44-year-old actor-gone-president spoke from the pulpit of the Verhovna Rada wearing a casual black sweatshirt. His speech was dotted with occasional applause from the lawmakers.

The end-of-year speech was strongly revolving around the war that has entered its 11th month. Beyond that, the president used it to outline ideas such as decentralising the energy system and making it greener in a bid to rebuild a robust and prosperous state.

Expressing his gratitude to Western partners for weapons supplies, Zelenskyy also said Ukraine would spawn a powerful homegrown defence industry that “will be one of the most powerful in Europe and the world”.

He went on to say that Ukraine would ramp up the number of Starlink internet service terminals in its possession to more than 30,000. The SpaceX units have been crucial to maintaining internet access in locations badly damaged by Russian air strikes.

Zelenskyy also told parliament that Ukraine had secured the release of 1,456 prisoners of war since Russia invaded, the result of a series of prisoner exchanges with Moscow, Reuters reported.

It is reported that Russia holds thousands of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The exact figures, however, remain unknown.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 has killed tens of thousands, razed cities to the ground and displaced millions.

Zelenskyy pictured the Ukrainian war effort as a factor that had helped consolidate and unite the European Union. Ukraine has applied to join both the European Union and the NATO military alliance.

“Ukraine became one of the global leaders,” he said.

“Over 10 months of this year, we helped everyone. We helped the West find itself again, to return to the global arena and feel how much the West prevails. No one in the West fears nor will they fear Russia,” Zelenskyy said.