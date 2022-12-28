Eastern Express 28.12

Both the Council of the European Union and the U.S. Congress voted in late 2022 to provide financial aid to Ukraine for 2023; also, an amendment was passed in Congress that will allow the use of confiscated assets of Russian oligarchs to help Ukraine. The West’s commitment appears to be unwavering, with the President of the U.S. assuring his Ukrainian counterpart during the recent meeting between the two in Washington, that they will stand by the victim of Russia’s aggression “for as long as it takes”. Eastern Express prepared a report on Western support for Ukraine and invited Andreas Umland, Professor at the Department of Political Sciences at the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, to shed more light on the issue.