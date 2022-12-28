Poland sends over 50 diplomatic notes on WWII reparations from Germany

Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk told Polish public broadcaster TVP that Poland has already sent more than 50 diplomatic notes on WWII reparations from Germany and pieces of art stolen by their country over the course of the war.

The official informed that the Polish ambassador to UNESCO discussed on Wednesday this topic with the chief of the organisation.

“There are specific propositions of collaboration with UNESCO. We have also informed the Council of Europe and we have approached it with propositions of collaboration in this regard because Germany has not answered any of our diplomatic notes. Thus we consistently internationalise this issue and I remain confident that we will be successful. This, however, requires time,” he said.

Mularczyk emphasised that the problem posed by art pieces robbed by Germans ought to be calmly, albeit consistently and systematically, put out on the international agenda so that other countries would not be surprised by Poland’s stance.

He noted how not everybody is aware of Poland not having received any WWII reparations from Germany.

The deputy FM noted that Poland’s MFA observed a sincere understanding of Poland’s stance as to the sending of the diplomatic note to some countries.

“An acceptance of sorts is there but it also has to be made clear that many countries and politicians were clueless about the fact that Poland has never received any war reparations, which is why we must consistently build our narrative,” Mularczyk said.

He recalled how Germany is returning robbed Benin bronzes to Nigeria and has also agreed to issue reparations to Namibia, which is precisely why Poland should press its case all the more.

The awkward case of the Benin bronzes

At an official handover of 20 bronze pièces in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday that Germany was there “to return the Benin Bronzes to where they belong, to the people of Nigeria… to right a wrong.”

“A historic day” is how Culture Minister Claudia Roth, also in Abuja, described the repatriation of 20 prized bronzes that were looted by British colonialists in 1897 and sold to museums worldwide. “We want to return what never belonged to us,” she said.

These artefacts make for but a modicum of the 1,130 robbed treasures held in several museums around Germany. Made of bronze, ivory and other precious materials, the objects are reportedly among the most important artworks created on the African continent.

While Germany seems comfortably capable of returning some of the robbed pieces it holds in its museum collections to an African country, it continues burying its head in the sand over the EUR 1.5 trillion-worth reparations it still owes Poland for the losses suffered during WWII at the hands of German invaders.