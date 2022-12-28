Russians have deported over 13,000 children from Ukraine

Russians have deported over 13,000 minors from Ukraine, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter on Wednesday, adding that the goal of the so-called “Russkiy mir” (“Russian world”) ideology is to kill millions of Ukrainians and have their children Russified.

“The 4th Geneva Convention calls for the facilitation of renewing contact and meeting of family members. But the goal of the ‘russian world’ is different – to kill millions of Ukrainians and to make their children russian,” he tweeted.

russia deported more than 13,000 🇺🇦 children

The 4th Geneva Convention calls for the facilitation of renewing contact & meeting of family members

But the goal of the "russian world" is different—to kill millions of Ukrainians & to make their children russian#tribunal4russia

8/13

— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) December 28, 2022

Last week, Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that 13,600 people under the age of 18 had been confirmed forcibly deported to Russia since February 24, the start of the invasion. In reality, the number of deported children is likely much higher.

As the Polish Press Agency (PAP) had reported earlier, the Ukrainian authorities said that they had no way of verifying the number of deported children reported by the Russians, which is said to be up to several hundred thousand. The data published by Ukrainian service and website childrenofwar.gov.ua refers to cases it has managed to verify and confirm. This data nonetheless, the Ukrainians point out is not complete.

Currently, the government’s Children of War website reports 13,876 cases of deportation and 125 children being brought into the country. According to these figures, at least 450 children have been killed and 868 injured as a result of Russian aggression. As many as 349 children have been declared missing by Ukrainian police.