Henrietta Lullier, Poniatowski’s mistress, dwarf and courier with wise, black eyes

It is always scary to describe someone’s life as “trivial”, given what might be said about ones own life in similar circumstances. However, on the other hand, how does one sum up the life of a lady who spent a fortune on blush, flirted with Nikolai Repnin [Russia’s ambasador to Poland at the time] and with officers from the Corps of Cadets [the first state school in the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth, founded in 1765 by the last Polish King Stanisław August Poniatowski], while at the same time remaining faithful to the King until the end of her life, at least when it came to furniture?

Our part of Europe is so often chopped and reshaped by partitions and border shifts that well known anecdotes include that of the old man who lived in the town of Przemyśl at the “Three Josephs Boulevard” (known before WWI as Franz Joseph Boulvard, after WW1 as Joseph Pilsudski Boulvard, and after WWII as Joseph Stalin Boulvard) or the old lady who, having lived in the same house in Uzhhorod all her life, managed to be a citizen of Austria-Hungary, the West Ukrainian People’s Republic, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, the USSR and Ukraine…

But you don’t have to limit yourself to the 20th century. Henrietta Lullier, the protagonist of this sad epitaph, moved around quite a bit. She supposedly received her education in the French town of Luneville, where the ex-Polish King Stanisław Leszczyński had once lived, and went on to meet the young pantler Stanisław August Poniatowski in Paris, a city she repeatedly visited while on secret diplomatic missions that would take her to Vienna as well. At the same time, Poniatowski’s mistress — she was a dwarf and a courier with wise, small, black eyes — lived through at least eight distinct epochs in Warsaw. These included the election of the last king of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, the Bar Confederation, the “Stanisław Renaissance” of the 1770s, the patriotic upheavals of the late 1780s, the Four-Year Sejm [Parliament], the Targowica Confederation, the insurrection, the collapse of the state, and ultimately a few amazing, almost forgotten years when Warsaw, where she died on December 22, 1802, was in the Prussian hands.

Seekers of “secret springs”

Not entirely unknown, she has a special appeal for imaginative seekers of “secret springs” and the mysteries of the bedchamber and conspiracies. She is a protagonist of “Posiedzenie Bacciarellego malarza” [“The Painter’s Bacciarelli Meeting”, published after 1839] by the since forgotten Romantic novelist Dominik Magnuszewski and Manuela Gretkowska’s unforgettable novel “Faworyty” [“Favorites”, 2020]. Moreover, it never ceases to amaze that the latter work, with its briskly matter-of-fact mix of rather rough reflections about the techniques of fellatio and the dialogue between Poniatowski and Russian ambasador Nikolai Repnin can be so deceptively reminiscent of transcripts of interrogations done by officers of the SB [the secret police operating in communist Poland] as well as a satire on tradeswomen, waving crucifixes from under birch crosses in Krakowskie Przedmieście, and that it was published not by the weekly Nie, but by the Znak publishing house. The tenement house at Warsaw’s Krakowskie Przedmieście, known as “Lullierka” after the owner’s surname, was an indispensable element of Old Warsaw’s literary panorama, whether in works by Józef Ignacy Kraszewski or those of Wiktor Gomulicki.

–Wojciech Stanisławski





–translated by Agnieszka Rakoczy