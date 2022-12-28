The Holy Family from Markowa

An American researcher with Jewish roots in Poland, Nechama Tec, once tried to study the attitudes of people who saved Jews during the war. They were, without exception, independent thinkers, not easily influenced, did not succumb to quick emotions, respected others, were decisive and had empathy.

Almost like a Christmas present, news came from the Vatican that the family of Józef and Wiktoria Ulma, from the village of Markowa in the Subcarpathian region, had entered into the company of saints and the blessed. Officially speaking, the Pope approved the decree on their martyrdom and their beatification is now just a matter of time. A date remains to be set and for preparations to begin.

Although a lot has been said and written about the Ulmas in recent years, not all readers or viewers will immediately know who they were. One might sarcastically ask why everyone should know about them when it just has to do with “some” Catholics. If they are to be beatified, why should other people care. Leave it to the Catholics to deal with. Well… no.

The family of Józef and Wiktoria Ulma, including their seven children – six walking on their own, the seventh in their mother’s womb (a very advanced pregnancy, already in the ninth month) – were murdered by the Germans for helping Jewish families. They all died together on March 24, 1944, although not all at the same moment, which I write with horror. All the Ulmas and all those under their care – eight Jews: them first, the Ulmas after them. They are heroes of the highest order – they are national heroes and they also have their place in the history of the world documented at Israel’s Yad Vashem institute.

However, they’ve only had a museum and a monument in their homeland for several years – the Ulma Family Museum of Poles Saving Jews During World War II in Markowa was established thanks to the tenacity and will to act of local patriots from the Subcarpathian region, because if they hadn’t put all their efforts into it, things would probably still be dragging on. The institution had been searching for its identity for a long time, now it’s slowly beginning to play a culture-forming role in the region – and hopefully not only in the region, because the Ulma family can be a powerful inspiration for young people from around the world in their upbringing and education.

For example, the recently organized “Open-Air Photography in the Footsteps of Józef Ulma” competition for secondary school students from Subcarpathia. The competition had three paths: photographs of people – as Józef Ulma did, photographing his family, friends and acquaintances during various home and recreational activities; landscape photography – like Józef Ulma, photographing the landscapes of Markowa, and photographs showing the “captured uniqueness of the moment” – like Józef Ulma did, photographing the emotions of people and events. Earlier, workshops for participants were led by masters of press photography, and the contest was popular.

Who cares?

The news about the beatification did not make it to the front pages of newspapers and websites worn out by the war in Ukraine, its consequences and internal troubles and, finally, the constant struggle to show the true face of Poles who saved Jews during the war. “Who cares” say journalists who are aware of which topics are “read” and which are disregarded. And yet, we can’t afford for the beatification of the Ulma family and, more broadly, the heritage of the Polish Righteous, to be wasted and to become dead history.

The matter is multifaceted, it’s big, important and serious – and in no way deserves the superficial euphoria that will probably also appear. It’s great because it concerns matters of the utmost importance – life and death, responsibility for other people and for decisions made, maturity and identity, credibility and faithfulness to principles professed.

You can access the full text here.

–Barbara Sułek-Kowalska





–Translated by Nicholas Siekierski