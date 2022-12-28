Ship insurers to cancel war cover for Russia and Ukraine

Ship insurers said they are cancelling war risk cover across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, following reinsurers exiting the region in the face of steep losses.

Marine Reinsurers, otherwise known as P&I (protection and indemnity) clubs are no longer able to offer war risk cover for liabilities in the region from January 1, they said in recent notices on their websites. The clubs are among the biggest P&I insurers, who cover around 90 percent of the world’s ocean-going ships.

UK P&I Club said on December 23 that the issue had arisen because of a lack of availability of reinsurance for reinsurers, also known as retrocession.

“The Club’s reinsurers are no longer able to secure reinsurance for war risk exposure to Russian, Ukrainian or Belarus territorial risks,” it stated.

In turn, American P&I announced that it had received a “notice of cancellation” for the region from its war risk reinsurers and was cancelling its own insurance as a result.

Ships typically have P&I insurance, which covers third-party liability claims including environmental damage and injury. Separate hull and machinery policies cover vessels against physical damage.

The moves by the insurers will make it harder for ship owners or charterers to find insurance, increase prices and may mean some ships sail uninsured, industry sources say.

Providers of reinsurance and retrocession include global players like Hannover Re, Munich Re and Swiss Re, as well as syndicates in the Lloyd’s of London market.

Furthermore, the Japanese government has urged insurers to take on additional risks to continue providing marine war insurance for liquefied natural gas (LNG) shippers in Russian waters, a senior official at the industry ministry said this week.