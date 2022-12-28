Eurosceptic minister describes recovery funds as ‘usurious’

A senior member of Solidary Poland, a junior and Eurosceptic party in Poland’s governing coalition, has described the EU’s terms for grants under its post-pandemic recovery funding as “usurious.”

Poland is due to get EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in cheap loans from the EU’s post-pandemic Recovery and Resilience Facility.

But the European Commission (EC) has blocked Poland’s access to the funding due to a rule-of-law dispute, despite the fact that the Commission has approved Poland’s National Recovery Plan (KPO).

The KPO outlines how the Polish government will spend the money.

In a bid to get access to the funds, MPs of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party have tabled a bill in the Sejm (lower house of parliament) amending the law on the Supreme Court with a view to satisfying one of the rule-of-law “milestones” set by the EC.

The bill, however, has been opposed by Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, leader of Solidary Poland, exacerbating a rift in the collation between PiS and its smaller alley.

Asked by PAP about the chances of the Supreme Court amendment being adopted, Michal Wojcik, Solidary Poland’s deputy leader and a minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, said in its current form the amendment was unconstitutional, which was one of the factors contributing to talks about the KPO, which he said “could be said to be usurious credit.”

Wojcik said that of the PLN 107 billion Warsaw is due in grants, the Polish taxpayer will repay three to five times as much, or PLN 300 billion to PLN 500 billion (EUR 63.9 billion to EUR 106.5 billion).

“The European Union is deftly hiding all that which will burden us, taking on a certain narrative that it is a grant, that it is something for nothing,” he said. “There is nothing for free in the European Union. The EU has to have a budget that it balances, so the European Union must acquire that money from somewhere. Where? From taxes and from higher dues.”

He said Poles were already paying through a tax on plastic, which he said came to PLN 3.2 billion (EUR 680 million) a year.

“Soon to that will be added 25 percent from the effects of tax on the ETS (Emissions Trading Scheme – PAP),” he went on. “A third source is increased contributions to the EU. This is very big money.”

Wojcik said the EC’s milestones also contained taxes, including on cars and internal combustion engines.

“This will burden every citizen,” he said.