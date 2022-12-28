UN reports nearly 18,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded nearly 18,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine since February 24 – the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion. The UN confirmed the deaths of 6,884 civilians, as well as 10,974 wounded.

According to the UN, approximately 400 children have died as a result of the Russian invasion.

The UN Human Rights Office stressed that the actual number of civilian casualties is much higher, as information coming in from some places where intense fighting is ongoing is delayed and many reports need to be confirmed.

The highest number of civilian casualties has been reported in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, both in territories already liberated from the occupying forces and where front lines are being redeployed.

The war continues

Meanwhile, British intelligence, which has been analysing information coming out of Ukraine since the start of the war, reports that the Russians are fortifying sections of the frontline in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine.

Furthermore, The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that defenders have repulsed enemy attacks on eight localities in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.