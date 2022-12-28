Poland reports 3,294 coronavirus cases, 33 deaths between Dec 22-28

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 3,294 confirmed coronavirus cases and 33 deaths between December 22 and December 28, 2022, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,366,622 cases have been confirmed and 118,481 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 57,764,179 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,617,987 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 14,975,697 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.