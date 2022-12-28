COVID-19: China to drop test, quarantine requirements for inbound travellers

China will drop a requirement for inbound travellers to take COVID-19 PCR tests and go into quarantine starting from January 8, 2023, customs authorities said on Wednesday.

PCR checks for imported chilled and frozen foods will also be dropped, China’s General Administration of Customs said.

Beijing’s management of COVID-19 will also be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the current top-level Category A, the health authority said in a statement, as the disease has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection.

China is also to resume accepting applications for international passenger charter flights from Chinese and foreign airlines and fully restore pre-pandemic flight procedures and requirements by the summer and autumn season in 2023.

Three years of zero-tolerance measures, from shuttered borders to frequent lockdowns, have battered China’s economy, fuelling last month the mainland’s biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

But China made an abrupt policy U-turn this month, dropping nearly all of its domestic COVID curbs in a move that has left hospitals across the country scrambling to cope with a nationwide wave of infections.

The country is the last major state to move toward treating COVID as endemic. Its containment measures had slowed the USD 17 trl economy to its lowest growth rate in nearly half a century, disrupting global supply chains and trade.