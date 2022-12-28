Poland to intensify transport of Ukrainian patients

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland is preparing to step up the transfer of Ukrainian hospital patients, including wounded soldiers, to other European countries, with some going to Polish hospitals, a health ministry spokesman has told PAP.

Wojciech Andrusiewicz said that ahead of planned press conference on Wednesday in the south-eastern town of Rzeszow with the Polish and Ukrainian health ministers, a special flight would leave the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport carrying Ukrainian patients for treatment in other European countries.

“On Wednesday, a further group of patients will fly out of the Jasionka Medevac Hub,” Andrusiewicz said. “Fourteen people together with their families flew in on Tuesday. The plane will take them for treatment in Norway.

“Poland is preparing for an intensification in the number of transports carrying Ukrainian patients to other European countries in connection with the increased armed activity in Ukraine and the lack of energy in hospitals there,” the health ministry spokesman continued. “Some of the patients will also come to Polish hospitals, among them also injured soldiers who often after treatment in Poland will return to the front.”

Wednesday marks the 308th day of the war in Ukraine.