LIVE: Day 308 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Despite an intensification in the fighting, the frontline

in eastern Ukraine remains little changed, with neither side

making any major advances, said Britain’s Ministry of Defence

and Ukraine military analysts.

* Fighting was particularly intense around the strategic

eastern city of Bakhmut in Donetsk province and Svatove, further

north in Luhansk province, Britain’s defence ministry said.

07:21 CET



⚡️Russia has damaged more than 700 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said on Dec. 27 that at least 702 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine have been hit since the start of the full-scale invasion.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 28, 2022