Antonov’s death proves war in Ukraine increases anomy in Russia: sociologist

Russia’s richest MP, Pavel Antonov, has died in India after falling from a third-floor hotel-room window. It’s the latest in a spate of suspicious deaths of Russian oligarchs in recent months. TVP World is joined by Sergei Erofeev, a sociologist at Rutgers University, to talk about Russian oligarchs and their precarious position in Putin’s Russia.
