World News 27.12

In this edition of World News, focus is on Kosovo where tensions seem to be coming to a head as Serbia’s armed forces have been put on high alert. Among other topics is China’s opening to travel for the first time in years, and the death of yet another Russian oligarch – Russia’s richest MP Pavel Antonov. To discuss the latter topic and the position of oligarchs in Putin’s regime altogether, TVP World was joined by Sergei Erofeev, a sociologist at Rutgers University.