Polish bourse acquires majority stake in Armenian peer

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) has closed the purchase of a 65.03 percent stake in the Armenia Securities Exchange (AMX), WSE said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, WSE paid PLN 5.5 million (EUR 1.17 million) in the first tranche of the total purchase valued at PLN 9.6 million (EUR 2.05 million).

The second tranche of PLN 4.1 million (EUR 0.87 million) is payable on completion of other proceedings to which AMX is a party, as stated in the Share Purchase Agreement, WSE said.

In late June, WSE signed a purchase contract for the 65.03 percent stake in AMX.

The Armenian bourse currently lists 12 companies.