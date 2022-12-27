Eastern Express 27.12

Tuesday’s edition of Eastern Express zooms in on the weakening position of Russia as the kingpin of the post-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the alliance’s overall loss of potency. Also in this edition, focus is on how Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine has influenced the states of Central Asia. To shed more light on the issue TVP World is joined by Jan Piekło, Poland’s former Ambassador to Ukraine.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69