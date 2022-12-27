Co-leader of Michigan governor kidnapping plot to spend 16 years behind bars

The co-leader of a right-wing plot group militia that wanted to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to 16 years in prison by U.S. District Court, as announced by the prosecutors.

The convict is named Adam Fox, 39 years old, he was accused of preparing a conspiracy to abduct Whitmer, a Democrat, and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction in a scheme prosecutors said was intended to spark a “second American Revolution.”





Co-defendant Barry Croft Jr., 47, like Fox a member of the Three Percenters militia group, was convicted of the same charges at the same trial and was scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday.





Prosecutors described Fox as the “driving force’ of the plot. The group was planning to break into Whitmer’s vacation house, kidnap her, and make her stand “trial” on bogus treason charges and face execution. They planned to use guns on every level of the plot.





U.S. District Court Judge Richard Jonker said he refused to give a life sentence as asked by the prosecution but admitted a “significant sentence,” was needed, the Detroit News reported. Fox declined to stay silent during the sentence and showed no reaction after it was issued.





The judge also ordered five years of supervised release beyond the sentence of 192 months in prison, as reported by the prosecutors.





Fox’s attorney argued that the prosecutors overstated his role in the plot and that Fox and Croft never used explosives before and the group would never be able to achieve its goal.

The weapon of mass destruction that was about to be used was a bomb that was believed to distract the security services after the kidnapping.





Fox, Croft and 13 men were arrested in October 2020 in the kidnapping plot.