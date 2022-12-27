Ethnic clashes result with 56 fatalities in South Sudan: officials

As many as 56 people died during four days of fighting in South Sudan’s eastern Jonglei state after a youth from the Nuer community waged an attack on another ethnic group. The Nuer suffered most of the casualties.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan in 2011. Since that time ethnic infighting for cattle and land between the various groups continues.





Armed Nuer community members had attacked the Murle community on Dec. 24 in Gumuruk and Likuangole, informed government official Abraham Kelang of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.





“The government is managing to help the communities, but the fighting is still ongoing,” Mr Kelang informed via a phone call with Reuters.





He counted 51 of the total number of dead as Nuer attackers, with only five Murle defenders dying.





The United Nations peacekeeping mission (UNMISS) had warned that armed Nuer youth were being mobilised ahead of a potential raid against the Murle, last week.