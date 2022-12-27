You are here
Home > News > Polish cryptologists broke Enigma for they were well ahead of the times: expert

Polish cryptologists broke Enigma for they were well ahead of the times: expert

The French and the Brits “were trying to break the completely new [Enigma] ciphering machine with the methods that gave them victory during WWI and they were obviously failing” while the Polish Cypher Bureau “a relatively young organisation” decided on a completely different approach, namely, reaching out for the help of mathematicians. PhD Marek Grajek, cryptologist and historian tells TVP World just ahead of the approaching 90th anniversary of Polish cryptologists Marian Rejewski, Jerzy Różycki and Henryk Zygalski cracking the seemingly unbreakable German Enigma code.


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top