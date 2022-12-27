Talks on judicial bill to continue says Solidary Poland

Talks between Solidary Poland and the prime minister on changes to a Supreme Court bill will continue after the Christmas season, a senior Solidary Poland member said on Tuesday.

Solidary Poland, a euro-sceptic junior member of the United Right governing coalition, continues to oppose the amended Supreme Court bill that could unlock Poland’s access to billions of euros in EU funding.

The EU has locked Poland out of a multi-billion-euro post-pandemic recovery fund until the Polish government withdraws or alters changes to the judicial system Brussels believes undermines the independence of judges.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister and a member of Law and Justice, the dominant party in the United Right, wants to get the amended bill passed in order get access to the money.

Zbigniew Ziobro, Poland’s justice minister and Solidary Poland leader, said earlier that his party would not support the bill because it “violates the constitution in many areas” and “deeply interferes with Polish sovereignty.”

On Friday, Morawiecki met Ziobro to discuss the matter.

Michal Wos, a deputy justice minister and Solidary member, said on radio on Tuesday that talks on the bill will continue, but he declined to say if they would take place before the New Year or after.

Asked if Solidary Poland would consider leaving the ruling coalition if the bill went through, Wos said that “all options are on the table.”