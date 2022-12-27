Poland leads in military aid to Ukraine, EU’s Borrell says

Poland is a leading provider of military aid to Ukraine, Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Tuesday.

He also thanked Warsaw for its support for Kyiv, and said that the EU has to date channelled at least EUR 9 bn in military aid to the war-torn country.

“The EU must continue to support Ukraine if the country is to successfully defend itself against Russia,” he added.

In Poland, driving home for Christmas 2022 means passing by numerous trucks with humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Stay strong Ukraine, Poland stands by you 🇵🇱🤝🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine #StopRussianAggression pic.twitter.com/ZPtJhRcTfh

— Bartosz Marcinkowski (@barmarcinkowski) December 24, 2022

In this context he also mentioned the EU’s Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine). Founded in October, it has established a training centre for Ukrainian troops in the south-western town of Brzeg.

Borrell pointed out the activation of the EUMAM mission would not have been possible without Poland’s support.